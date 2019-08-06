Multiple Metro Area fire agencies battle huge fire at metal recycling plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, IL - Fire erupted at a recycling plant in the Metro East Tuesday (Aug. 6) at a company that was the site of a deadly explosion in 2014. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire at Totall Metal Recycling in Granite City, but plant employees said it may have been a combination of batteries and computer parts.

A thick cloud of smoke stretched high above the Metro East Tuesday afternoon. People heading home from work could see it from miles away.

"You could see the fire was actually getting up about as high as the tree level, so when you see a fire that's that big it's kind of unimaginable what can actually happen," said witness Christian Denton.

Police shut down nearby roads trapping some people in place. Dorjian Bradshaw said he heard "loud booms" followed by "popping" sounds as the flames burned.

The company recycles electronics, hardware, commercial products, manufacturing waste, and industrial material. According to its website, Totall Metal Recycling has more than 130 employees.

No word on how many people were on site when the fire sparked. Granite City Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Kenny Prazma said employees reported the fire started when computers mixed with lithium-ion batteries.

"They keep (the materials) in concrete bins that are sometimes 20, 25, 30 foot wide, and sometimes the materials get at least 25 foot tall," said Prazma.

No one was injured.

Prazma said the biggest challenge was getting enough water to the scene to battle the massive fire. There are only two hydrants nearby, Prazma said, so it was a group effort among many departments to not only fight the flames but relay more water to the scene.

In 2014, two men who worked for Totall Metal Recycling were killed when a mortar round exploded. A third employee was injured.

Prior to that, OSHA said it cited the company in 2011 and 2012 for lead exposure and respiratory problems.