Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88
US author Toni Morrison (C) poses with her 1977 novel entitled "Song of Solomon" on September 21, 2012 during a reception sponsored by the US ambassador Charles H. Rivkin (R) at his residence in Paris, as part of the 10th America Festival. The America Festival is a cultural event held in France every two years which gathers well-known figures from the world of literature, music and cinema. AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/GettyImages)
NEW YORK – Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.
She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her “visionary force.”
Her novel “Beloved,” in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988.