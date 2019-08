× Officials to announce program for workforce development

ST. LOUIS – Help is coming for area workers looking for jobs.

The regional business council and the St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation are launching a new program called STL Works. The program will give job seekers a web platform to get the skills they need to get a job.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page are scheduled to be at the announcement at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.