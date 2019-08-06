× Person shot near North Hanley MetroLink station

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot Monday night near the North Hanley Metrolink Station.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Dragonwyck Drive near North Hanley Road.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators searched for evidence outside a nearby apartment building.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital; no word on their condition.

Investigators have no suspects or motive. The investigation is ongoing.