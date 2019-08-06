Robust storms likely for St. Louis this afternoon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The anticipated storms for this afternoon are starting to bubble up northwest of St. Louis. Robust storms are likely to form near St. Louis as the energy dives southeast.

Storm coverage will be spotty to scattered (30 to 40% coverage at most) with any severe weather limited to gusty winds, and maybe some small hail. Most likely areas to see any stronger storms will be near metro St. Louis and points south/east into southern Illinois.

Any storm threat will be gone no later than 5pm in St. Louis and cleared of the southeast of the viewing area around 8pm.

