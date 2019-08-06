× Grab tickets to see the Cardinals play the Brewers at Busch for only $6

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals and Papa John’s are teaming up to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $6 to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on August 19-21.

These specially-priced $6 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/papajohns.