Grab tickets to see the Cardinals play the Brewers at Busch for only $6
CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 19: Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals after hitting a three-run home run to complete a 10-run sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals and Papa John’s are teaming up to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $6 to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on August 19-21.
These specially-priced $6 tickets will be available while supplies last. Tickets are limited to eight per customer.