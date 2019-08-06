Grab tickets to see the Cardinals play the Brewers at Busch for only $6

Posted 10:36 am, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, August 6, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 19: Jose Martinez #38 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals after hitting a three-run home run to complete a 10-run sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals and Papa John’s are teaming up to present fans with a special discount ticket offer.  On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $6 to watch the Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers on August 19-21.

These specially-priced $6 tickets will be available while supplies last.  Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/papajohns.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.