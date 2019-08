Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Just days after Square announces their expansion downtown, another company, The Nitrous Effect announces the same.

"Nitrous Effect" is a collaboration of concepts for audio, visual, marketing, digital. It's moving into a renovated space on broadway.

Keith Alper is the C-E-O of Nitrous Effect and Missy Kelly is the CEO of "Downtown Stl" and they are here on Fox 2 to tell us about what made them make the commitment to St. Louis.

