‘The OA’ done at Netflix

Netflix’s sci-fi mystery drama, “The OA,” won’t get another season.

The show, which was co-created by star Brit Marling and director Zal Batmanglij, centered on a woman who turns up alive after having been missing for seven years.

It premiered in 2016 and aired for two seasons.

“We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of ‘The OA,’ and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content. “We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions.”

“The OA”‘s cancellation comes as Netflix has made some tough choices recently — and some easier ones.

Just last week, the streaming service decided not to move forward with additional seasons of animated series“Tuca & Birdie” and “Designated Survivor.”Earlier this year, it also axed “Santa Clarita Diet” and “One Day at a Time,” which was later saved by the Pop Network.

Netflix executiveshave said their approach to cancellations boils down to viewers versus production cost.