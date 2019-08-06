Tim’s Travels: Gateway Arch Park Foundations` Blues at the Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Friday's are pretty good already, so how do you make them even better?

For the third year, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation and National Blues Museum are once again bringing Blues at the Arch - a free concert series, presented by Emerson - to Gateway Arch National Park in August.

The concerts series kicks off Friday, August 9 in the north end of Gateway Arch National Park, near Laclede`s Landing. The series continues August 16, 23 and 30. All events will take place from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.

The entertainment lineup:

August 9th

· Kim Massie and Kennedy Holmes

· Annika Chambers

August 16th

· Kenny Neal

· Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start

August 23rd

· Big Mike Aguirre

· Johnny Rawls

August 30th

· Marquise Knox

· Brandon 'Taz' Niederauer