TKO: Hey Cards, Time Is Now

Posted 10:57 pm, August 6, 2019, by

The Cubs were on pace to win 88 games.   And that was before Jon Lester gave up 10 earned runs on Tuesday night.  It's a year where the National League Central is wide open.  The Division title is there for the taking.  TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) wonders why the front office isn't ready to pounce.

