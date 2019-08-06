Tuesday is election day in parts of St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tuesday is a special election day in parts of St. Louis County.

Voters will go to the polls to fill two St. Louis County Council vacancies and decide on proposed tax increases in four outer suburban areas.

Festus residents will consider a 1-cent sales tax hike to bolster the city’s police and fire departments. Meanwhile, property tax increases are being sought in the Lincoln County Ambulance District, the Warrenton School District and Wright City Fire Protection District.

Also up for a vote will be a smattering of other ballot propositions. But there will be no election at all in much of the metro area, including all of St. Charles, St. Clair and Madison counties.

In the County Council’s 2nd District, Democrat Kelli Dunaway of Chesterfield faces St. Ann Alderman Amy Poelker, the Republican nominee, and Libertarian Jim Higgins, who lives near Creve Coeur.

They’re running to succeed Democrat Sam Page of Creve Coeur, who was picked by the council to be the new county executive April 29 following the indictment and resignation of former County Executive Steve Stenger.

Also on the ballot Tuesday:

• Voters in Westwood, a small St. Louis County enclave, will decide whether to join the county’s insurance program for lateral sewer repairs. The measure would allow the village’s board to charge an annual fee of $50 per home.

• The only item on the St. Louis ballot is a measure allowing the Central West End Southeast Special Business District to continue operating the next 10 years, funded by a special property tax.

District residents and property owners, even if they live elsewhere, get to vote on the proposition.

• Voters in part of Franklin County will decide whether to merge the Crestview Sewer District into the Calvey Creek Sewer District.

• The small Lincoln County town of Elsberry will vote on making the city collector appointive instead of elected.