Beale Street Market in St. Charles is a new option for those wanting to shop local

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Local farmers markets continue to become more popular throughout the country. This summer, there has been a new option for St. Charles residents wanting to shop local, called the Beale Street Market. This is part of the growing development at the Streets of St. Charles just off Interstate 70 and Fifth Street.

The food and art market has been happening on the first Wednesday of the month since May. Regional artisans, producers, and farmers bring their unique specialties directly to buyers who are looking to shop small and local.

According to the USDA Farmers Market Directory, there are now more than 8,500 farmers markets across the country.

If you couldn’t make it Wednesday, the Beale Street Market will be back on September 4, 2019.