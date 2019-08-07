Former alderman discusses long-term outcome of Ferguson protests

FERGUSON, Mo. – Five years after the shooting death of Michael Brown and the violent protests that followed, we’re taking a look at Ferguson and state of the region.

Former St. Louis Alderman Antonio French was one of the more prominent figures during the unrest. He was a fixture on social media, showing his followers what was going on.

French has since left the St. Louis Board of Aldermen and continues his work to better the African-American community as well as the St. Louis region with his North Campus initiative.

