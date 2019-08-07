Fox: Jussie Smollett won’t be on final season on ‘Empire’

Posted 3:45 pm, August 7, 2019, by

After weeks of wrangling, an Illinois judge Thursday decided to unseal the case file in the Jussie Smollett case.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier says Jussie Smollett won’t be back on “Empire.”

Collier, speaking to TV critics Wednesday, affirmed series co-creator Lee Daniels’ decision to drop Smollett from the drama’s upcoming final season.

Daniels had initially supported Smollett after the actor claimed he suffered a racist and anti-gay attack in Chicago.

But when Smollett faced charges for allegedly fabricating the attack, Daniels said the matter had become painful and frustrating for him and the “Empire” cast .

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Smollett in March, but a special prosecutor could charge him again .

Asked why Fox had extended Smollett’s contract through the sixth and last season despite his legal peril, Collier said the network wanted to properly assess the situation before making a decision about Smollett’s future with “Empire.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.