ST. LOUIS, Mo. - This is Mattea Conforti`s first time at the Muny! Conforti will sing a snippet of 'Naughty' from the show Matilda. Mattea played the same role on broadway at age 9, she is now 13.

For more information on the show:

1 Theatre Drive St. Louis, MO 63112

Now through Sunday, August 11, 8:15pm

www.muny.org

https://muny.org/matilda/