Grab a free large custard at Lions Choice Thursday

Posted 4:38 pm, August 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:46PM, August 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you know that you can get frozen custard at Lion’s Choice? The local chain known for roast beef is giving away a free custard Thursday. They’re celebrating National Custard Day by giving customers a free custard cone or a dish of custard.

Lion’s Choice says that their custard is a little different than what you’re used to getting at a place like Fritz’s Ted Drewes. Their custard machines incorporate less air into the product. They make a dense, creamy custard. It is served immediately after its made at the perfect soft-serve temperature so it melts in your mouth as soon as you take a bite.

Show the coupon below to redeem your free custard at any Lion’s Choice location Thursday. Just show a Lion’s Choice worker the coupon on your phone. You can always print the coupon and bring it in too.

