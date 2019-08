× Helpful tips for elk hunting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri once again has free-ranging elk in the state. These majestic animals have been restored to the show-me-state and are thriving.

This success may also soon provide a unique big game hunting opportunity. Dan zarlenga joins us on Fox 2 with details on a proposed hunting plan.

For more information visit: mdc.mo.gov search keywords ‘elk hunting’