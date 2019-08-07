Kirkwood High School graduate injured during Dayton mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Kirkwood High School graduate was among the injured in the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. It is the second major tragedy to strike her life in less than three months.

Maria Butts’ brother said police came to his door Wednesday morning in south St. Louis City and notified him his sister had been injured in Ohio. He was told she was not shot but seriously injured.

Mike Wade is the associate principal at Kirkwood High School and knew Maria. He said, “Had the heart of the lion, one of the top ten players in the state, one of the scholar-athletes.”

Wade said he remembered Mary Rumbaoa well. She now goes by Maria Butts. He was stunned when he heard about what happened to her. The family member said Maria was not wounded but somehow was badly hurt, apparently as people ran and took cover, hiding from the gunman.

“First that I heard this morning Mary was involved in this. It was just horrifying she’s always a part of our school community," said Kirkwood High School associate principal Mike Wade.

He said she was a standout tennis player at Kirkwood. A member of the spirit club and worked on the yearbook. She graduated in 1994 and did well in academics.

Wade said that Kirkwood is more than a school, it’s like family. That’s why he personally contacted seven other graduates who attend college in Dayton after the shooting to make sure they were okay. They were okay. Wade added, “The families are still in the community interacting. How do you not check on people you care about? It’s not four years nice to meet you move on.”

Maria’s brother said several tornadoes hit Dayton at the end of May. Her home was destroyed by the violent weather, no one in her family was hurt.

Maria’s brother declined to be interviewed on camera. He said he’s been trying for days to get in contact with his sister and didn’t learn until this morning from police that she was injured in the mass shooting. He was trying to determine where she was being treated in Ohio and what exactly happened to her.