Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Get an A when it comes to savings for back-to-school items.

Kohl's is offering up to 50 percent off on a selection of apparel and shoes online. You can get an additional 15 percent off when you add the coupon code “SAVE15.” Charge cardholders can use the code “SUMMER30” to save 30 percent.

Spend more than $50 and get $10 off when you stack promo code “BTS10.”

Look for in-store pick-up if you spend less than $75; otherwise, it's free.