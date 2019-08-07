Missouri man sentenced for shooting 4 women in stranded car after wedding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 27-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting into a stranded car with four women who had just left a wedding.

The shooting in November 2016 killed one woman and severely injured the other three.

Deandre Jackson was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in June to 10 crimes, including second-degree murder.

The Kansas City Star reports 25-year-old MarYanna Pennington died. Her sister was paralyzed from the chest down, a third woman lost the use of an arm and the fourth suffered back and abdominal injuries.

The women’s car broke down near a Kansas City cemetery after they left a wedding. Investigators say the shooting occurred after Jackson’s girlfriend and Pennington were involved in an earlier altercation.

More than 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

