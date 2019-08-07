Public memorial service set to honor wrestler Harley Race

Harley Race (Source: World League Wrestling, Facebook)

Troy, MO- The public will have a chance to pay a final tribute to wrestling legend Harley Race, who died August 1 at the age of 76.

A memorial service is scheduled for August 11 at 3pm at the Race Wrestling Arena (198 Cherry Blossom Way, Troy). While organizers say  flowers are welcome to be delivered to the arena, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society in Race’s memory.

No other details about the memorial service have been released.

 

 

 

