Song of the Day -Bommarito 500

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will make their third annual trek to the St. Louis-Metro East region on August 23 and 24 for the NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline. This year, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combo race — the Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame — will be held on Saturday, the same day as the INDYCAR event.

But to call the racing on August 23-24 weekend a doubleheader would be selling it a little bit short. Not only will the stars of INDYCAR and NASCAR compete on Saturday, they will be joined by Indy Pro 2000, Indy Lights and Vintage Indy competition! Get tickets and full details HERE, or enter below for your chance to win tickets to the race!

The INDYCAR race truly is an international event. In addition to America’s best drivers, the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 also will draw competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, August 7th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

