St. Charles High School’s back to school family festival

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - It was a beautiful night as kids came back to St. Charles High School for their annual Back to School Family Festival.The event was sponsored by Care to Learn, an organization focused on meeting the needs of kids in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene. Although the kids may have to be indoors a bit more in the next few months, they are prepared and excited to kick off the new school year.
