St. Louis Police: Suspect robs multiple women at gunpoint just hours apart 

ST LOUIS, Mo - Police are searching for a suspect after they said he robbed multiple women at gunpoint in the span of a few hours. Investigators said the incidents happened on Wednesday in the Ikea parking garage, Laclede parking garage, and on Grand about a block away from Saint Louis University's campus.

All of the victims were sitting in their cars or exiting their cars when the incidents happened. Police said the suspect demanded the victim's property or cash.

Officers said none of the women were injured. They said the suspect's vehicle has been recovered and has front-end damage. They are still looking for the suspect. Police released the following suspect description: "Black male, early 20's, 6’0 to 6’3, short hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and white shorts."

If you have information contact St. Louis Police.