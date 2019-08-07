St. Louis Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis is the chess capital of the world, thanks to the establishment of the St. Louis Chess Club and Hall Of Fame.

This week the club hosts the "Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz" Grand Chess Tour.

Joining us to talk about it this morning on Fox 2 is Grand-Master Leinier Dominguez.

For more information:

2019 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz

August 9th - 14th (Friday - Wednesday)

Saint Louis Chess Club 4657 Maryland Ave. Central West End

www.SaintLouisChessClub.org

http://www.grandchesstour.org/2019-grand-chess-tour/2019-saint-louis-rapid-blitz