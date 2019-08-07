Steakhouse dine-out event honors fallen Officer Mike Langsdorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - It was no ordinary night to dine out. Wednesday night, crowds enjoyed a meal to support a fallen officer’s family.

Longhorn Steakhouse in Sunset Hills hosted a “Dine for Dollars” event. Ten percent of sales went to support BackStoppers, the organization that assists families of police officers, firefighters and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

The Wednesday event was focused on North County Police Cooperative Officer Mike Langsdorf. Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston Market. He leaves behind his fiancée and two children.

The St. Louis Hero Network took part in the event. Founder Charlie Metzner, a St. Louis firefighter, was busy selling t-shirts.

The t-shirts bore Ofc. Langsdorf’s name and DSN. “Forever Our Brother,” was printed on the back of the shirt, with a thin blue line.

“We’re all brothers. I’m a firefighter. Just because Michael Langsdorf is on the blue side of things. We’re all brothers,” he said.

The shirts are on sale for $20, with proceeds directly benefitting the officer’s family, according to the St. Louis Hero Network. Purchases can be made through the St. Louis Hero Network.