St. Louis County Supervisor Steve Stenger (L) and his attorney Scott Rosenbloom, arrive at the Thomas Eagleton Federal Courthouse to answer an indictment that Stenger and various individuals and companies schemed to defraud and deprive the citizens of St. Louis County of their right to his honest and faithful services, in St. Louis on April 29, 2019. The indictment also said that Stenger secretly used his official position to enrich himself through soliciting and accepting campaign contributions from individuals and their companies in exchange for favorable official action. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Stenger loses pension over conviction as county council approves new rule
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – An ordinance passed by the St. Louis County Council means that former Executive Steve Stenger apparently won’t collect a county pension, now that he’s a convicted felon.
The council voted 5-0 Tuesday in favor of an ordinance preventing any elected official from getting a county pension if convicted of a felony committed while serving in an official role.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Republican Tim Fitch, who introduced the ordinance, believes it affects Stenger because it takes effect before his sentencing Friday in a federal pay-to-play case.
Stenger, a Democrat, was indicted in April. He resigned that same day and pleaded guilty four days later. He could face nearly four years in prison. Two other county executives and a businessman also pleaded guilty as part of the scheme.
