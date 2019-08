Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Economically empowering St. Louis' black communities is the goal of three events this week that anyone in the world will have an opportunity to view. Fox 2 is supplying the cameras and Twitter will livestream the signal.

Veta Jeffery, senior vice president of community and economic development at Midwest Bank Centre, visits Fox 2 News to discuss how the event can help empower the African-American community.