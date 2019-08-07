TKO: Flaherty Deserves Better
Watch video replay of the Cardinals playing the Dodgers on YouTube here
Longoria’s late home run lifts Giants past Cardinals
Cardinals beat Cubs 8-0, move into 1st place in NL Central
Martin 2-out, 2-run single in 9th, Dodgers edge Cards 2-1
TKO: Jack Flaherty in role of Big Boy
Yamamoto & Marlins Shutout Cardinals 6-0
Munoz hitting, Gallegos relief lead Cards to win over Reds
Flaherty Pitches & Hits well, Cards still Lose 3-1
Cardinals lose to Dodgers, 3-1
Mikolas, Carpenter lead Cardinals to win over Marlins
Pujols concludes STL return with 2 hits, Molina jersey swap
Reds snap 4-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Cardinals
Wieters’ 2-run homer in 11th gives Cards 5-3 win over Padres