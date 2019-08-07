TKO: Flaherty Deserves Better

The Cardinals have an emerging ace in Jack Flaherty.  The timing is great because of the playoff push, but the Cardinals are not cashing in on his winnable starts.  In his last six starts,  Flaherty has only given up four earned runs.  In those games the Cardinals have won 3 and lost 3.   It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

