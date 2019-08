Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two teens are in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning.

The victims are a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man who was also shot in the leg.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on O'Fallon Street at North 9th Street.

No word yet on any arrests or what led to the shooting.