Witnesses pull victims from I-70 car fire near Riverview

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 reporter Jeff Bernthal says that there are serious injuries from a car fire on westbound I-70 near Riverview. It appears that witnesses pulled two victims from the fire and started giving them first aid.

First responders took over when they arrived. The Fire Department says that the victims are receiving treatment at the scene. Their conditions are not known at this time.

There was also a shooting nearby in the 4900 block of Plover. Two people are reported dead in that incident. It is not clear if the car crash and the shooting are connected.

A reporter is still working on gathering details on this story. The latest update will be posted here as more information comes into our newsroom.

T24 reports: Incident appears to be a shooting. Two patients are critical; #CPR in progress. A third patient reported in the 4900blk of Plover. Additional medic units requested. @SLMPD also on scene. — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 7, 2019

Serious injuries from a car fire on westbound I-70 near Riverview. Looks like witnesses pulled what appears to be… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) August 07, 2019