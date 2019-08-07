Urban League CEO shares plans for major Ameren donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A big donation is announced today that is designed to generate more economic opportunities in north St. Louis County. Ameren is donating $250,000 to the Urban League's Save Our Son'S Program. That program is based at the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center and helps economically disadvantaged residents find good-paying jobs while also training men to get prepared for those jobs.

This comes on the heels of another $2.5 million dollars that Ameren recent donated to support education and economic development initiatives across the area.

President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis shares what he is hoping to do with the new program.