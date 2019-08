× Vashon’s Cam’Ron Fletcher Commits to Kentucky

One of the area’s top high school basketball players announced his college choice recently. Cam’Ron Fletcher, a senior to be at Vashon High School has committed to play his college basketball at the University of Kentucky. Wildcats coach John Calipari was a frequent visitor to Vashon games during their Missouri Class 3 Championship season last year. Fletcher is a forward known for his posterizing dunks.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talked to Fletcher about his decision to play for perennial college basketball powerhouse Kentucky.