35-year-old inmate dies at the St. Louis Workhouse jail

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The death of an inmate is under investigation at the St. Louis Workhouse.

The city says Christopher Brown, 35, was found unresponsive at around 8:12am Thursday. The jail medical staff was called and EMS arrived at 8:30am. Brown was pronounced dead at 8:58am.

He was booked into the Workhouse on July 30th for allegedly trying to steal a car, resisting arrest, and violating probation.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

There's a group calling to close the facility, alleging sub-standard

conditions.