‘Armed person’ arrested at Missouri Walmart, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An armed person was confronted and arrested Thursday afternoon at a Walmart, according to police in Springfield, Missouri.

“An individual was detained. We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. More info to come,” the department tweeted. It said the incident occurred at a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

KY3-TV reports that Springfield Police were responding to a report of an active shooter at the store. They found a man in his 20’s wearing body armor, carrying military-style weapons, and wearing fatigues. He was recording himself walking through the store with a shopping cart on a cell phone.

The store manager tripped the fire alarm and urged customers and staff to leave the store. The man also left the store with customers.

Springfield Police tell KY3-TV that the man had loaded weapons and over one hundred rounds of ammunition. The man may have been streaming video to social media of the incident.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured. The man is in police custody and officers are reviewing Walmart security camera footage.

A 20-year-old white male was arrested at the Walmart Neighborhood Market today … Police say he was armed.. his motive or plans still unknown at this time. But police say he was not looking to cause "peace or comfort" to anyone. #SGFMo @kolr10kozl #OzarksFox pic.twitter.com/KGG23K67eL — Jenifer Abreu (@jeniferabreutv) August 8, 2019

he pushed a cart around. An off-duty fireman held the man at gunpoint until police arrived… which police say took about three minutes after they received the call at 4:09pm — Jenifer Abreu (@jeniferabreutv) August 8, 2019