Be part of the largest construction project in St. Louis history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One of the biggest construction projects in St. Louis history is getting started soon but cannot be completed without help from the community.

US Army Corp of Engineers Amy Snively (Outreach Program Specialist) and Brendan Fahey (Community Project Engagement Manager) visit Fox 2 News in the Morning to discuss an upcoming job fair for people who want to work on this project.

The USACE is hoping for around 1,100 people on the site each day, so anyone interested in the construction industry is welcome.

The job fair will be August 27 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the St. Stanislaus Heritage Center.

For more information, visit nextNGAwest.com.