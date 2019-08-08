Car, truck, and SUV collide on southbound I-55 near Arnold, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. — There were two accidents on southbound I-55 near Arnold, Missouri Thursday afternoon. One of the crashes was near Richardson Road. The other was near 141.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over the crash near Richardson Road. Several first responders from the city of Arnold are on the scene. The serious crash involved a car, an SUV, a truck and another vehicle. Traffic is backed up as workers attempt to clear the scene.

The crash near 141 was cleared when SkyFOX flew over the area Thursday afternoon. The details in that crash are not clear at this time.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic