College-bound students: Fight identity theft on campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chris Thetford of the Better Business Bureau joins the show to discuss the steps for incoming college students to take to fight identity theft.

Identity theft affects students just as much as their parents so it is important to establish good habits for monitoring and detecting fraud.

From protecting your school mail box to keeping important documents under lock and key, these steps and more can reduce the chance to become a victim of identity theft.

Check your credit report at least once a year at annualcreditreport.com, and for more advice on fighting fraud, visit bbb.org.

