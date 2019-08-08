Commemorative print for the St. Louis Art Fair to be revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Anticipation is high for the 2019 St. Louis Art Fair. Janina Ellis` commemorative print for this year's fair will be revealed tonight.

Ellis is always capturing perspectives. She likes high spots if she can find them, and then turn perspectives into paintings.

Using her smartphone she takes thousands of photos.

South Carolina based Ellis and her work caught the eye of organizers behind the 2019 St. Louis Art Fair in Clayton. They were so impressed they wanted to share one of her creations as the commemorative print for this year`s St. Louis Art Fair September 6, 7 & 8th. An honor she holds in high esteem like the perspectives she chooses in her paintings.

That mystery print will be unveiled tonight at their kickoff cocktail party at Carrollton Bank. The St. Louis Art Fair in Downtown Clayton opens in one month.