E-scooters still on St. Louis streets despite restrictions elsewhere

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some cities around the country are tightening restrictions on the use of e-scooters. The city of Atlanta has now banned companies from renting scooters after dark. The move follows the deaths of four riders.

Reporter Dan Gray was near the intersection of Tucker and Washington in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon. He says that you can`t go very far without seeing a line of scooters waiting to be used or just rolling down the streets or sidewalks.

The city of St. Louis does not limit the hours of operation for e-scooters. The city says its EMS service tracks scooter injuries and periodically reviews the rules or limitations based on public safety.

The scooters began operating about 15 months ago in St. Louis City. Officials say that as more riders become familiar with their use the city will update its regulations.

City officials say a learning curve is involved with riders gaining more familiarity with using the devices. But, if it's warranted the city could put limitations on both speed or hours of use in the future.