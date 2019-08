Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police are investigating after they said an explosive device was thrown into an unoccupied parked pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. They said it happened around 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fannie Avenue.

Officers said the device detonated and caused a fire. They said the St. Louis Regional Bomb Unit is investigating. Nobody was injured in the incident.