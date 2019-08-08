Help fight dog-fighting in remembering the Missouri 500 dog rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Debbie Hill, Vice President of Operations for the Human Society of Missouri, and Mike Bizelli, Photographer and Author of 'Last Day on a Chain', join the show to discuss an event known as the 'Missouri 500' which has since been written in the book.

On July 8th, 2009, the Humane Society of Missouri participated in the largest dog fighting bust in American History. More than 400 dogs were rescued and around 100 puppies were born from them.

Mike Bizelli decided to chronicle this day to raise awareness of dog fighting existing and give tribute to the adopters, rescuers and all of the people involved with saving the dogs.

There will be a book signing tonight, August 8th, at the Human Society of Missouri, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

For more information, HSMO.org/event/mo500reunion.