Help your community with the Clean Up and Green Up workday event

Posted 9:17 am, August 8, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Judith Arnold, Organizer of Clean Up and Green Up, joins the show to discuss a community-wide event to clean up the area of Central West End to North St. Louis and Downtown - a route constantly traveled on by St. Louis street cars until 1968.

Residents from seven St. Louis neighborhoods have planned this clean up and will take place August 10th from 9:00 A.M. to noon.

200 people have already been recruited but any volunteers are welcome to help turn this area into an usable asset to the neighborhood where people bike, walk and entertain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.