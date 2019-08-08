Help your community with the Clean Up and Green Up workday event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Judith Arnold, Organizer of Clean Up and Green Up, joins the show to discuss a community-wide event to clean up the area of Central West End to North St. Louis and Downtown - a route constantly traveled on by St. Louis street cars until 1968.

Residents from seven St. Louis neighborhoods have planned this clean up and will take place August 10th from 9:00 A.M. to noon.

200 people have already been recruited but any volunteers are welcome to help turn this area into an usable asset to the neighborhood where people bike, walk and entertain.