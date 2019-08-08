× Illinois AG blasts Trump’s expansion of deportation powers

CHICAGO – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is questioning the constitutionality of the Trump administration’s expansion of immigration agents’ power to deport migrants without having them first appear before a judge.

Raoul claims in a Thursday statement that the expansion will lead to racial profiling.

Previously, “expedited removal” authority applied to those caught within 100 miles (160 kilometers) of the U.S. border and who’d been in the country under two weeks. Last month, the Trump administration expanded it to so immigration agents can apply it nationwide to those in the country illegally less than two years.

Advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the policy, including the American Immigration Council and the American Civil Liberties Union. They claim it violates constitutional rights and could lead to errors, including deporting U.S. citizens.