ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Twitter and the BAD Network is holding events around the 5th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

This event is a community conversation with Real STL News. The topic is: A message from the community to the board room – How do we get the resources to reach the street? It is being held at Fresno’s Diner near the North Grand Water Tower.