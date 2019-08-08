Man carjacks 79-year-old woman because he needed a ride after a fight with his girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - An Overland woman, 79, was carjacked in her own driveway in the middle of the afternoon. Ian Little, 17, of Imperial, is jailed on a robbery charge. His alleged motive has police shaking their heads.

The carjacking happened Wednesday on Whitlock Drive, in a quiet neighborhood where it’s common for residents to have lived for more than 50 years. There’s never been a carjacking.

Little pulled his shirt up over his head as he walked up the victim’s driveway, police said. She was getting ready to leave in her car.

Little allegedly took her car and purse. The victim’s cell phone was still in the car. She suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Police tracked the cell phone to Kirkwood. Police arrested Little sitting in the car with a couple of friends within four hours of the crime, police said. The car was parked. Little was still in the driver’s seat.

Little had an argument with girlfriend in the Overland area and needed a ride back home to Imperial, police said.

“He confessed and that’s what his reasoning was,” said Overland Police Lt., Jim Morgan. “He needed a ride back to Imperial. He was looking for the first person. He even told the investigator that if he saw him, he would have come up to him, too.”

Little’s bond is set at $75,000, cash only.

