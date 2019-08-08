Matt Holliday shares why Homer’s for Health means so much to him

Posted 11:16 pm, August 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Everyone loves a Cardinals home run, especially when it can also help children in need. That's where Homer's for Health comes into play.

Homer's for health is a home run pledge founded by Matt Holliday and his wife Leslie. In 8-years they have raised $5.3 million dollars for Cardinal Glennon Children's hospital.

Tonight was a special night for Holliday's Heroes, which was a private night at Busch Stadium serving as a thank you to the donors who give so much to help support the hospital. The support this program gives means so much to the patients and families.

