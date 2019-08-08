St. Louis man sentenced for two armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS – A 23-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for a pair of carjackings in July 2018.

Malachiah Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing a firearm in May 2019.

According to court documents, the first of the carjackings took place July 25, 2018 in the 5500 block of Cote Brilliante. Williams approached a man in a parked vehicle, tapped on the driver’s side door with a firearm, and ordered the victim out of the car. The victim got out of the car, Williams got in and then drove away.

On July 31, 2018, Williams approached a mother and 4-year-old child who were in a vehicle near the 5400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Williams stuck his head into the passenger side window and pointed a gun at the mother and child. He ordered them out of the car and then drove off in the vehicle.

