Today is the 19th anniversary of Officer Stanze’s death

Posted 5:19 pm, August 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:20PM, August 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today marks 19-years since the shooting death of St. Louis police officer Robert Stanze. He was shot to death on August 8th, 2000 while trying to arrest a suspect who previously shot and wounded a Berkeley police officer.  At the time, officer Stanze was 29-years-old and left behind a child and a wife pregnant with twins.

The suspect in the shooting, Harold Richardson, was wounded and arrested after a shootout with police.

Richardson now goes by the name Qusai Mahasin and is serving a life sentence in Jefferson City.

