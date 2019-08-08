Today is the 19th anniversary of Officer Stanze’s death

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today marks 19-years since the shooting death of St. Louis police officer Robert Stanze. He was shot to death on August 8th, 2000 while trying to arrest a suspect who previously shot and wounded a Berkeley police officer. At the time, officer Stanze was 29-years-old and left behind a child and a wife pregnant with twins.

The suspect in the shooting, Harold Richardson, was wounded and arrested after a shootout with police.

Richardson now goes by the name Qusai Mahasin and is serving a life sentence in Jefferson City.