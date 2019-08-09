DISH Subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.
Back to school vaccinations

Posted 10:20 am, August 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:22AM, August 9, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's time to head back to the classroom and along with all the school supplies, put health on your list.

Pediatricians recommend getting your shots on time along with a healthy lunch, and can help children and teens succeed in the classroom.

We`re talking about the importance of vaccinations, specifically the HPV vaccination.

Doctor Timothy Lackey is the Department Chair of Pediatrics at S-S-M Health and Maggie Grote-Fendt, is the Senior Manager Health Systems & Parent Advocate. They are here on Fox 2 this morning to discuss how important it is to get vaccinated.

 

